Correction: Wow Air-Pittsburgh story
IMPERIAL, Pa. — In a story Nov. 7 about new air service in Pittsburgh, The Associated Press reported erroneously on Wow air's relationship to Icelandic Air. The two airlines are competitors; Wow is not operated by Icelandic Air.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Icelandic discount airline Wow air adds Pittsburgh flights
Wow air, an Icelandic airline, has added flights to and from Pittsburgh
Wow air, a discount carrier based in Iceland, has added flights to and from Pittsburgh.
Starting June 16, Wow will offer one-way flights from Pittsburgh International Airport to Iceland for as little as $99. Travelers will be able to fly onto London, Frankfurt, Berlin, Paris and Dublin for as little as $150.
The flights to Reykjavik (RAYK'-yah-vik) will be offered four days a week.
Only Delta Airlines has offered direct flights to Europe from Pittsburgh for the last eight years.
