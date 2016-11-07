Correction: Wow Air-Pittsburgh story

IMPERIAL, Pa. — In a story Nov. 7 about new air service in Pittsburgh, The Associated Press reported erroneously on Wow air's relationship to Icelandic Air. The two airlines are competitors; Wow is not operated by Icelandic Air.

Icelandic discount airline Wow air adds Pittsburgh flights

Wow air, a discount carrier based in Iceland, has added flights to and from Pittsburgh.

Starting June 16, Wow will offer one-way flights from Pittsburgh International Airport to Iceland for as little as $99. Travelers will be able to fly onto London, Frankfurt, Berlin, Paris and Dublin for as little as $150.

The flights to Reykjavik (RAYK'-yah-vik) will be offered four days a week.