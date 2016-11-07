Japanese man killed in accident off Indonesia's Bali island

BALI, Indonesia — Large waves hit a glass-bottomed boat off the resort island of Bali on Monday, causing it to capsize and killing three people including a Japanese tourist, Indonesian police said.

Local maritime police chief Ketut Suparta said the 71-year-old Japanese victim, Noburu Nakazawa, was one of four Japanese tourists in the boat that sank in waters off Serangan, a small island in Benoa Bay.

Suparta said the two other fatalities were the boat's Indonesian captain and his wife.

One of the Japanese tourists, Hirokazu Ito, was hospitalized due to shock and the two others were in good condition, Suparta said.

The group was looking at underwater scenery when their boat was hit by a big wave that threw Nakazawa overboard. It was followed by a second wave that capsized the boat.