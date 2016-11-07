Lebanese President receives Iranian Foreign Minister

BEIRUT — Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says recent political developments in Lebanon can be the key to breaking the deadlock in wars in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.

Zarif on Monday became the first foreign minister to visit newly appointed Lebanese President Michel Aoun, underscoring the ties between Iran and Aoun's Hezbollah-backed presidency. The Shiite militant group and predominantly Shiite Iran are close allies.

Aoun's appointment by Lebanon's parliament broke a 29-month impasse that saw the country's two main political blocs, one backed by Saudi Arabia and the other by its regional rival Iran, sabotaging 45 successive attempts to select a president.