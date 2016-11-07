Luxembourg FM: Turkish crackdown reminiscent of Nazi methods

BERLIN — Luxembourg's foreign minister is accusing Turkish authorities of using methods reminiscent of those employed by Nazis in a crackdown following July's coup attempt.

Opposition parties in Turkey and human rights groups accuse the government of clamping down on all critics, not just alleged coup plotters.

Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn told Germany's Deutschlandfunk radio Monday that people who've been fired have their names published, have no chance of finding another job and no income, and risk hunger.

Asselborn said: "These are methods, one must say this bluntly, that were used during Nazi rule. And there has been a really, really bad evolution in Turkey since July that we as the European Union cannot simply accept."