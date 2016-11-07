Man charged with murder in fatal stabbings of woman, 2 kids
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey man faces murder charges in the fatal stabbings of two children and a woman.
Essex County prosecutors say 26-year-old Jeremy Arrington also faces three counts of attempted murder and other charges stemming from Saturday's attack, which left three other people seriously wounded. His bail was set Monday at $5 million. It wasn't clear if he's retained an attorney.
Arrington was taken into custody late Sunday after barricading himself inside a Newark home.
A possible motive hasn't been disclosed.
Killed in the attacks were 8-year-old Aerial Little Whitehurst and 11-year-old Al-Jahon Whitehurst, both of Newark, and 23-year-old Syasia McBurroughs, of Hanover Township. Authorities say the children were related but haven't provided further details.