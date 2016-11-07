News / World

Man charged with murder in fatal stabbings of woman, 2 kids

An unidentified women is comforted after learning that at least one person was fatally stabbed during an attack that left multiple other people injured at a house on Hedden Terrace late Saturday afternoon, Nov. 5, 2016, in Newark, N.J. (Robert Sciarrino/NJ Advance Media for NJ.com)

NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey man faces murder charges in the fatal stabbings of two children and a woman.

Essex County prosecutors say 26-year-old Jeremy Arrington also faces three counts of attempted murder and other charges stemming from Saturday's attack, which left three other people seriously wounded. His bail was set Monday at $5 million. It wasn't clear if he's retained an attorney.

Arrington was taken into custody late Sunday after barricading himself inside a Newark home.

A possible motive hasn't been disclosed.

Killed in the attacks were 8-year-old Aerial Little Whitehurst and 11-year-old Al-Jahon Whitehurst, both of Newark, and 23-year-old Syasia McBurroughs, of Hanover Township. Authorities say the children were related but haven't provided further details.

