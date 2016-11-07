Man charged with murder in fatal stabbings of woman, 2 kids

NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey man faces murder charges in the fatal stabbings of two children and a woman.

Essex County prosecutors say 26-year-old Jeremy Arrington also faces three counts of attempted murder and other charges stemming from Saturday's attack, which left three other people seriously wounded. His bail was set Monday at $5 million. It wasn't clear if he's retained an attorney.

Arrington was taken into custody late Sunday after barricading himself inside a Newark home.

A possible motive hasn't been disclosed.