Maryland man beaten to death in Canada outside nightclub

BALTIMORE — Police say a man from Maryland has died after being beaten outside a bar in Toronto.

According to CBS Baltimore WJZ-TV (http://cbsloc.al/2etl2SQ), 26-year-old Julian Jones was reportedly in Canada with close friends for a bachelor party.

Police said Jones was attacked outside a Toronto nightclub after groups of men converged and began fighting early Saturday morning. Jones received life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The suspects fled the scene. Police are looking for two men in connection to the death.

