Minute by minute: The last day of the 2016 campaign

It's go time.

With hours left in the punishing 2016 presidential race, Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump were in a flat-out sprint on Monday, powering through battleground states with rallies, retail stops and special guests along for the ride.

Here's a minute-by-minute look at the candidates in the final stretch (all times EST):

___

10:27 a.m. — Clinton's plane is wheels up from White Plains, New York, en route to Pittsburgh. On the tarmac, she tells reporters, "We're just going to work until the last vote is counted."

11:05 a.m. — Trump takes the stage at a rally in Sarasota, Florida. He tells the cheering crowd, "In one day we are going to win the great state of Florida, and we are going to take back the White House."

11:27 a.m. — Clinton lands in Pittsburgh.

12:25 p.m. — Trump's press plane is wheels up from Florida to North Carolina. (Exact departure times for Trump are unknown because he does not let the media on his plane. The press travels on a plane that typically takes off and lands either just before or just after.)

12:28 p.m. — Clinton kicks off a rally in Pittsburgh where she says to voters, "Tomorrow you can vote for a hopeful, inclusive, bighearted America."

1:56 p.m. — Trump's press plane is wheels down in Raleigh, North Carolina.

2:13 p.m. — Clinton's plane is wheels up from Pittsburgh to Grand Rapids, Michigan.

2:55 p.m. — Trump starts rally in Raleigh at an arena on the state fairgrounds. "I think it's going to be Brexit plus, plus, plus," he says.

3:03 p.m. — Clinton lands in Grand Rapids, gets off the plane nearly 20 minutes later and leaves for Grand Valley State University.

3:42 p.m. — Trump finishes up Raleigh rally.

4:11 p.m. — Clinton takes stage in Allendale, Michigan, where she told voters she hopes that in the future they will be able to say that "you voted for a better stronger, fairer America."

4:20 p.m. — Trump press plane wheels up from Raleigh to Scranton, Pennsylvania.

4:46 p.m. — Clinton concludes remarks in Philadelphia with her rallying cry "Love Trumps hate."

5:20 p.m. — Trump press plane lands in Scranton.

6:19 p.m. — Trump takes stage at rally in Scranton, telling a roaring crowd, "I think we're going to blow 'em out tomorrow."

7:26 p.m. — Trump press plane leaves Scranton for Manchester, New Hampshire.