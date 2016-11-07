New England mobster, an 'old-school wise guy,' dies at 75

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A member of the New England mob who was convicted of trying to hire someone to kill a rival mobster has died in Rhode Island two weeks after being released from federal prison. Anthony "The Saint" St. Laurent was 75.

Johnston Police Chief Richard Tamburini says St. Laurent died early Monday at a hospital of what appears to be natural causes. He had several health problems.

Tamburini called him "one of the old-school wise guys."

St. Laurent had a long criminal record but was most recently in prison for the murder-for-hire plot that wasn't carried out. Authorities say he told the hit man to deliver a message before shooting the victim in the head, telling him to say: "This is from The Saint."

His death was first reported by WPRI-TV.

