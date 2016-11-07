Oregon man pleads guilty to threatening Obama and FBI agents

MEDFORD, Ore. — The U.S. attorney for the district of Oregon says a local man has pleaded guilty in federal court to threatening to kill President Barack Obama, threatening to shoot FBI agents and possession of an unregistered explosive device.

The statement from the U.S. Department of Justice says John Martin Roos, 62, of Medford, pleaded guilty to the charges Monday in U.S. District Court.

Roos admitted in court to using racially inflammatory language in a Twitter post in which he threatened to kill Obama. In a Facebook post, Roos threatened to "snipe" FBI agents "with hunting rifles."

Roos was arrested last April while parking his truck in White City, Oregon. The statement says the arresting agent found a loaded semi-automatic pistol underneath the floor mat on the driver side. A search of Roos' apartment uncovered more firearms and several pipe bombs.