Police hunt for 60 escaped drug addicts in Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam — An official says police in southern Vietnam are searching for 60 drug addicts who escaped from a rehabilitation centre .

Ho Van Loc, deputy director of the labour department in Dong Nai province, says 133 inmates escaped from the centre Sunday and authorities have so far recaptured 73.

Loc says the inmates continued to pressure authorities Monday to allow them to get out, throwing rocks, pans and pots at police who had been stationed around the centre since Sunday trying to keep order.

State media said police had to use tear gas to bring them under control.