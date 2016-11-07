Police: Officer shoots nude man trying to lure children

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson, Mississippi, police officer has shot a man who authorities say was naked and trying to lure children.

Police spokesman Tyree Jones said in a news release that the incident occurred Sunday afternoon after police responded to a call about a nude man inside a white car trying to get children into his vehicle.

Jones says that when officials arrived, the suspect put his vehicle in reserve and sped backward to try to hit one of the officers. One of the officers shot at the car, striking the suspect.

The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.