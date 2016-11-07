Prince Charles sees remote UAE island by dune buggy, boat

BU TINAH ISLAND, United Arab Emirates — Britain's Prince Charles crisscrossed the United Arab Emirates on Monday, travelling to both a remote island in the Persian Gulf and a historic fort in the country's east for a night of classical music.

The Prince of Wales first flew by helicopter to Bu Tinah island, an archipelago 150 kilometres (90 miles) off of Abu Dhabi's west coast. While there, he rode in a dune buggy, examined pearls in oysters and took a boat ride to look at the native wildlife.

Returning later to Abu Dhabi, the prince visited Masdar City, a government-backed clean energy campus on the capital's outskirts. Meanwhile, his wife Camilla visited the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital.

After sunset, the royal couple reunited for a trip to Al Ain's historic Al Jahili Fort, built in 1891 to defend the city's palm groves.

There, they met Abu Dhabi's crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Sheikh Mohammed is one the seven-sheikhdom nation's most-important rulers. Abu Dhabi's ruler and the UAE's president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has been rarely seen since suffering a stroke in 2014.

While at the fort, all those gathered listened to a performance from students from the UAE's Center for Musical Arts along with two musicians from the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

Prince Charles and Camilla will travel to Bahrain on Tuesday, the last leg of their weeklong three-nation tour of the Gulf after earlier visiting Oman.

___