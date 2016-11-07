News / World

Restoration of revered Cyprus monastery 'symbol of unity'

An Orthodox mother with her child kiss the icons as they visit the new restoration Greek Orthodox monastery of Apostolos Andreas in Karpasia in the Turkish Cypriot breakaway northern part of the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. Work carried out jointly by Greek and Turkish Cypriots to restore an Orthodox Christian monastery in ethnically divided Cyprus is being hailed as a symbolic milestone for unity and peace on the eastern Mediterranean island. The monastery is dedicated to one of Jesus' first disciples St. Andrew and has long been revered by both Greek and Turkish Cypriots. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Work carried out jointly by Greek and Turkish Cypriots to restore an Orthodox Christian monastery is being hailed as a symbolic milestone for unity and peace on the ethnically divided eastern Mediterranean island.

Situated on the northeastern most tip of the Karpas peninsula in Cyprus' breakaway Turkish Cypriot north, the monastery is dedicated to one of Jesus' first disciples, St. Andrew, and has long been revered by both Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

Two years of work to restore the monastery's crumbling church wrapped up Monday at a cost of 2.23 million euros ($2.47 million).

A 1974 Turkish invasion that followed a coup aiming at union with Greece left the island divided. A key phase of U.N.-backed reunification talks is now underway in Mont Pelerin, Switzerland.

