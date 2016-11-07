Superintendent: No clear policy violations in Beal shooting

Chicago's police superintendent says he hasn't found any clear violation of department policy so far in a police shooting in which an Indiana man was killed.

Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Monday he viewed cellphone video of Saturday's incident that left 25-year-old Joshua Beal of Indianapolis dead after two officers, including one who was off duty, fired. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says department officials look forward to the Independent Police Review Authority's review.

Authorities say Beal, who was black, was shot after he fired or tried to fire a gun during a road-rage incident. They say a melee erupted when an off-duty firefighter told someone in a funeral caravan in which Beal was riding that he or she was illegally blocking a fire lane.