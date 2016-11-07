The Latest: Ohio Democrats file Supreme Court voting appeal

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the U.S. presidential campaign (all times EDT):

8:35 a.m.

Ohio Democrats want the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in their voter intimidation lawsuit in the swing state.

The party has filed an emergency request for the nation's high court to lift a Cincinnati-based federal appeals court order. That ruling Sunday granted the Donald Trump campaign's request to block a federal judge's restraining order Democrats said was needed to prevent voter intimidation.

A 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals three-judge panel said Ohio Democrats didn't show "a likelihood of success" on their case's merits.

The party told the U.S. Supreme Court the appellate judges ruled without reviewing "critical evidence" a lower court judge relied on in ruling that anyone engaging in intimidation or harassment inside or near polling places would face contempt of court charges.

___

7:35 a.m.

Donald Trump's campaign manager says it's not true that his staff has stopped him from tweeting.

Trump has exhibited unusual restraint on social media in the final days of the campaign. The New York Times reported on Sunday that aides "have finally wrested away" his Twitter account.

President Barack Obama seized on the report at a voter rally in Florida, telling the crowd that anyone who can't be trusted with a Twitter account shouldn't be trusted with control of the America's nuclear weapons.

When asked Monday about the Times report by NBC's "Today Show," campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said: "No, it's not true."

___

3:15 a.m.

With the cloud of an FBI investigation lifted, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump struck strikingly different tones as they moved into the final hours of a volatile, nearly two-year-long presidential campaign.

After days of attacks on Trump's qualifications and temperament, Clinton cast herself as the candidate of "healing and reconciliation," perhaps a surprising position for one of the most divisive figures in American politics. Trump, meanwhile, voiced new confidence as he brought his campaign — and his dark visions of a rigged American economic and political system— to longtime Democratic strongholds.