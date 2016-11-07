The Latest: UVA dean awarded $3M in Rolling Stone case

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Latest on the defamation case against Rolling Stone magazine over its 2014 story "A Rape on Campus" (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

A federal jury has awarded $3 million to a University of Virginia administrator who they concluded was defamed by a now-discredited Rolling Stone magazine article about a gang rape at a fraternity house.

Nicole Eramo claimed the 2014 article "A Rape on Campus" portrayed her as a villain who sought only to protect the university. Eramo had sued for $7.5 million.

The jury concluded Friday that the magazine, its publisher and journalist Sabrina Rubin Erdely were responsible for libel, with actual malice.

Eramo testified Monday that she was distraught by the article in the days after its publication and "just wanted to disappear." Rolling Stone's attorneys sought to show jurors that her reputation was not badly damaged by the piece.

___

6:30 p.m.

A federal jury is considering how much to money to award a University of Virginia administrator who they concluded was defamed by a now-discredited Rolling Stone magazine article about a gang rape at a fraternity house.

Nicole Eramo had asked for $7.5 million from the magazine over its portrayal of her in its 2014 story "A Rape on Campus." Eramo said the article portrayed her as a villain who sought only to protect the university.

The jury concluded Friday that the magazine, its publisher and journalist Sabrina Rubin Erdely were responsible for libel, with actual malice.

Eramo testified Monday that she was distraught by the article in the days after its publication and "just wanted to disappear." Rolling Stone's attorneys stressed that Eramo was not fired and had lot of support at the university.

___

10:00 a.m.

A University of Virginia administrator who jurors found was defamed by a Rolling Stone article about a gang rape says she "just wanted to disappear" after the story hit newsstands in November 2014.

Nicole Eramo described on Monday the ways her reputation and life were impacted by the story "A Rape on Campus." Jurors concluded Friday that the magazine, its publisher and a reporter defamed Eramo in the article.

Jurors are expected Monday to decide how much money to award Eramo in damages. She was seeking $7.5 million.