The Latest: Jury hears closing arguments in hot-car death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Latest on the trial of Georgia man accused of leaving his toddler to die in a hot car (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

A jury is hearing attorneys' closing arguments in the trial of a Georgia man charged with murder after his toddler son died in the back of a hot car.

Prosecutor Chuck Boring told jurors Monday morning that Justin Ross Harris intentionally left his 22-month-old son, Cooper, to "suffer an unimaginable, horrible death" in June 2014. He said Harris, who was seeking sexual affairs with other women online, "loved himself and his obsession more than that little boy."

Harris defence attorneys were to present their closing argument later Monday. They insist the child's death was a tragic accident.

___

The trial of a Georgia man charged with murder after his toddler son died in a hot car is coming to an end.

Jurors are scheduled to hear closing arguments Monday from prosecutors and defence attorneys in the trial of Justin Ross Harris. He's charged with malice murder and other crimes in the June 2014 death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper.

The jury has heard testimony from dozens of witnesses since the trial began more than a month ago. Prosecutors say Harris left his son to die intentionally because he wanted to escape his family responsibilities while pursuing sexual affairs outside his marriage.