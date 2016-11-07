The Latest: Murkowski mum on her pick for president

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on the elections in Alaska (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski has decided how she will vote for president. But she is keeping her decision to herself.

Murkowski has said she cannot support her party's nominee, Donald Trump. She also has said she cannot support Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Murkowski is seeking re-election Tuesday. Her three main rivals all have said who they would support.

Libertarian Joe Miller said he is backing Trump, while Democrat Ray Metcalfe and independent Margaret Stock have said they're voting for Clinton.

___

10:40 a.m.

Alaska voters will decide a rematch of a contentious U.S. Senate race, a fight for Alaska's lone U.S. House seat and the future of Republicans' stronghold in the state Legislature.

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski faces a rematch with Joe Miller, who beat her in the GOP primary in 2010. Murkowski went on to win the general election with a write-in campaign.

Murkowski has said she is concerned about voter turnout due to the off-putting vitriolic presidential race, featuring Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump.

Alaska hasn't supported a Democratic candidate since Lyndon Johnson in 1964.

Murkowski and Rep. Don Young, both Republicans, have distanced themselves from Trump.