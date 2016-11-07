The Latest: Woman arrested in fatal NYC subway push

NEW YORK — The Latest on fatal subway push in New York City (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

A 30-year-old woman described as emotionally disturbed has been arrested on murder charges in the subway pushing death of another woman in New York City.

Police say Melanie Liverpool, of Queens, was apprehended moments after she pushed a 46-year-old woman standing on a subway platform into an oncoming train.

It happened early Monday afternoon at the Times Square subway station.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

It wasn't clear if the suspect had a lawyer who could comment on her behalf.

___

5:30 p.m.

New York City police say a woman standing on a subway platform was pushed to her death in front of an oncoming train.

Police say it happened early Monday afternoon at the Times Square subway station.

They say another woman pushed the 46-year-old victim in front of a southbound No. 1 train.

Police say witnesses flagged down two police officers standing on the platform and the suspect was apprehended within minutes.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were looking at video surveillance to determine what led to the attack.