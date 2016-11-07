The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending November 3, 2016:
Top Songs
1. Closer (feat. Halsey), Thers
2. Starboy (feat. Daft Punk), The Weeknd
3. Blue Ain't Your Color, Keith Urban
4. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars
5. Heathens, twenty one pilots
6. Setting the World on Fire (with P!nk), Kenny Chesney
7. Better Man,Little Big Town
8. Side To Side (feat. Nicki Minaj), Ariana Grande
9. Don't Wanna Know (feat. Kendrick Lamar),Maroon 5
10. Fake Love, Drake
Top Albums
1. DC4,Meek Mill
2. Cosmic Hallelujah, Kenny
3. The Stage, Avenged Sevenfold
4. Trap Or Die 3, Jeezy
5. Joanne, Lady Gaga
6. A Pentatonix Christmas, Pentatonix
7. Ripcord, Keith Urban
8. Cozy Tapes, Vol. 1: Friends,A$AP Mob
9. Hero, Maren Morris
10.Hamilton,Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton