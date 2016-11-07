Trial of nephews of Venezuela's first lady underway

NEW YORK — A U.S. prosecutor has told jurors in a New York courtroom that two nephews of Venezuela's first lady thought they were so powerful they could ship a ton of cocaine to the United States.

The prosecutor — Emil Bove (BOH-vee) — made the comment during opening statements Monday at the trial of Efrain Campo and Francisco Flores. The nephews of Venezuelan first lady Cilia Flores are charged with conspiring to import 800 kilograms of cocaine into the United States last year.

Defence lawyers for the men urged jurors to conclude that the sting operation by the Drug Enforcement Administration was so flawed that they must acquit the men.