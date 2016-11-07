Trial set to resume in Ohio fatal police shooting

CINCINNATI — The murder trial of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer is set to resume after the last court session was interrupted by juror concerns over their privacy.

Twenty-six-year-old Ray Tensing also faces a charge of voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 fatal shooting of 43-year-old Sam DuBose during a traffic stop near campus. Tensing has said he feared being dragged to death when DuBose tried to drive away.

Prosecutors will continue presenting their case Monday.

Evidence presented in court on Friday showed that Tensing was wearing a T-shirt that included a Confederate flag image the day of the shooting.