UN chief urges Cyprus leaders to seize peace deal chance

NICOSIA, Cyprus — The United Nations chief is urging the rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus to seize the opportunity for a reunification deal that he says is within their reach.

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon says the two leaders are at a "critical juncture" in talks now taking place in Mont Pelerin, Switzerland, and that they must make the most of the moment. Ban on Monday offered his full support to Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and called on Greece, Britain and Turkey to give their backing.

Anastasiades and Akinci will concentrate over five days of talks on how much territory each side will administer under an envisioned federation.