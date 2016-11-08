Americans line up across the country to cast their votes

NEW YORK—There were lines at polling places around the country into the evening Tuesday as tens of millions of Americans voted in a momentous and potentially historic presidential election.

Counting began at 6p.m. when the first polls closed in Indiana and Kentucky.

Polls were still open in the key battleground states of Ohio, Florida, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, with the next wave of states set to start counting at 7 p.m.

Earlier in the day, Donald Trump rekindled his unsubstantiated concerns about a rigged election system. Asked on Fox News if he would accept the election results, Trump demurred.

The Republican presidential nominee said: “We’re going to see how things play out.”

He said. “I want to see everything honest.”

In the early afternoon, a Nevada judge denied a lawsuit Trump filed alleging that Nevada’s Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, had improperly kept early voting open two hours late.

Meanwhile, hundreds of supporters of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton flocked to the New York gravesite of women’s suffrage activist Susan B. Anthony. Dozens of them left their “I Voted” stickers on her headstone.

Clinton entered Election Day with multiple paths to victory, while Trump must prevail in most of the battleground states to reach 270 Electoral College votes.

A Nevada judge rejects a request by Donald Trump's campaign to have evidence preserved from an early polling site in Las Vegas where the campaign says polls were allowed to stay open longer than allowed by law.

Control of the Senate also is at stake; Democrats need to net four seats if Clinton wins the White House. Republicans expect to maintain their House majority.

Almost 45 million people cast ballots in advance before Election Day. Many voters expressed relief the end was in sight after two years of relentless campaigning, racially loaded rhetoric and sharp accusations against each candidate.

Clinton has condemned Trump for referring to undocumented Mexican immigrants as “rapists” and promoting a ban on Muslims entering the U.S., and for his long line of remarks about women that culminated in an audio in which he brags about grabbing women’s genitalia. Trump calls his opponent “Crooked Hillary” for her use of a private email server as secretary of state and for her complicated ties to the Clinton Foundation run by her husband.

Despite concerns over possible voter fraud or intimidation, few voters had problems early Tuesday. Presidential elections usually involve sporadic voting problems, such as machines not working properly. People reported such problems in three Virginia precincts with long lines resulting.

Pushing for high voter turnout, Clinton’s running mate called the election a “history-making race” and said “democracy always works better when people participate.”

In an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, Tim Kaine said Clinton can clinch victory if she wins any of the “checkmate” battleground states, listing North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Florida and Ohio in that category.

Clinton is banking on turnout from Obama’s young, diverse coalition of voters to carry her over the finish line. Several states with advance voting have reported record turnout, including Florida and Nevada, whose booming Hispanic populations are expected to pull for Clinton.

In Florida alone, Hispanic participation was up by more than 453,000 votes, nearly doubling the 2012 level.

In Nevada, where more than three-fourths of expected ballots have been cast, Democrats led 42 per cent to 36 per cent.