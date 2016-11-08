El Salvador raises alert for security forces after 2 killed
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Authorities in El Salvador have increased their vigilance in an effort to protect their own against gang attacks.
So far this year, 39 police officers, 19 soldiers and a prison guard have been killed. Last year, gangs killed 62 police, 17 soldiers and six prison guards.
Ortiz says security forces are paying a high price in their fight against the El Salvador's powerful gangs, but the government will continue the fight.
