EU chief warns Turkey is distancing itself from Europe

BRUSSELS — The president of the European Union says that Turkey is distancing itself from the EU's values and giving the impression that it no longer wants to join the bloc.

Jean-Claude Juncker said Tuesday that "I note with bitterness, I who am a friend of Turkey, that Turkey is distancing itself from Europe every day."

He called on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to immediately say "whether Turkey really wants to be — yes or no — a member of the European Union."

Juncker said that if the EU does not grant Turkish people visa travel soon it will only be because the government in Ankara has not respected the agreed conditions.