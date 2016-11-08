Despite what Trump backers say, exit polls don't count

Contrary to claims by Donald Trump backer Roger Stone exit polls do not have any bearing on whether an election is considered free and fair, according to the world’s leading international election observation organization the Carter Center.

David Carroll director of the democracy program at the Carter Center says the organization doesn’t consider exit polls when certifying an election.

“When we deploy an international observation mission our observers watch the balloting process at individual polling stations and after the close of polls they witness the counting process at a sample of individual polling stations noting and recording the vote count totals for each place we observed” he told Torstar News Service.

“Then our mission manager compares the data we gathered to that reported by other international and domestic citizen observers who also have gathered such data and also to what is ultimately reported in final official vote tallies.”

Stone who runs the website StopTheSteal.org has organized thousands of Trump supporters under the banner “vote protectors” to conduct ad hoc exit polls at voting stations across the country in order to provide data that might call into question the official results.

“Our goal is to identify potential computerized manipulation of the voter machines if it exists” wrote stone in a blog post Monday.

“The U.S. State Department (under Hillary Clinton) required not more than a 2 per cent deviance between actual reported results and exit poll results in judging the integrity of foreign elections. All we ask is the same standard apply to the 2016 Presidential election.”

In fact exit polling has been shown to be inaccurate as a predictor of actual voting results not only because it’s based on self-reporting but also because of sample size and demographics.

Early Tuesday evening StopTheSteal had Trump leading Clinton 55 per cent to 39 per cent.