Heavy rain floods Albania and blocks roads

TIRANA, Albania — Albanian authorities have sent army troops and other personnel to help people evacuated because of floods caused by heavy rain. No injuries or deaths have been reported so far.

The Defence Ministry on Tuesday said 30 troops, six vehicles and small boats were sent to the northern Lezha district where they evacuated three families.

Many roads including the highway between Tirana and western port city of Durres have been blocked. Damaged roads have isolated many rural areas.

Two ferries were unable to dock in southwestern city of Vlore, keeping hundreds of passengers aboard.