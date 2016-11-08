Heavy rain floods Albania and blocks roads
TIRANA, Albania — Albanian authorities have sent army troops and other personnel to help people evacuated because of floods caused by heavy rain. No injuries or deaths have been reported so far.
Many roads including the highway between Tirana and western port city of Durres have been blocked. Damaged roads have isolated many rural areas.
Two ferries were unable to dock in southwestern city of Vlore, keeping hundreds of passengers aboard.
Heavy rain, up to 100 millimeters (4 inches) by midday Tuesday, is forecast to continue into Wednesday.
