Hungary: Lawmakers reject anti-migrant constitutional change

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary's prime minister has failed in his attempt to push through constitutional amendments to oppose any future plan by the European Union to resettle asylum seekers among members of the bloc.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party failed to secure any opposition support and fell two votes short of the two-thirds majority necessary in Tuesday's vote.

Orban proposed the changes after an Oct. 2 referendum in which over 98 per cent of voters supported the government's anti-migrant position. However, the plebiscite was invalid due to low voter turnout.