Hungary: Lawmakers reject anti-migrant constitutional change
A
A
Share via Email
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary's prime minister has failed in his attempt to push through
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party failed to secure any opposition support and fell two votes short of the two-thirds majority necessary in Tuesday's vote.
Orban proposed the changes after an Oct. 2 referendum in which over 98
Analyst Zoltan Cegledi said Orban's failure was a "defeat of power politics ... which puts Orban in the difficult position of having to explain why he isn't capable of achieving anything."