Iran calls for a political solution to wars in Yemen, Syria

BEIRUT — Iran's top diplomat is calling for a political solution to the conflicts in Yemen and Syria, saying that the continuation of violence will only lead to more bloodshed and no one will win the war.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says regional powers should help the Yemenis and the Syrians to reach an immediate cease-fire that would be followed by the start of a dialogue to end the catastrophes underway in both countries.

Zarif spoke on Tuesday, the second day of his visit to Lebanon.