Iraqi experts probe mass grave site found near IS-held Mosul

BAGHDAD — Iraqi investigators are probing a mass grave that was discovered the previous day by troops advancing further into Islamic State-held territory near the city of Mosul.

Associated Press footage from the site shows bones and decomposed bodies among scraps of clothing and plastic bags dug out of the ground by a bulldozer after Iraqi troops noticed the strong smell while advancing on Monday into the town of Hamam al-Alil.

The first investigators inside the town, some 30 kilometres (19 miles) from Mosul, say that the mass grave likely holds about 100 bodies, many decapitated.

The site lies behind an earthen embankment near an agricultural college.