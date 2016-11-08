Maine voters flood polls, face lots of ballot questions

Scores of voters flooded polls Tuesday morning before they opened. The Portland Press Herald reports by the time the polls close at 8 p.m., Maine likely will see a majority of its 1 million registered voters cast ballots.

Maine is one of five states considering legalization of recreational use of marijuana this year. There are also a slew of other referendum items on the ballot. One of the most contentious concerns new requirements for background checks for people who buy firearms. If approved, it would require the checks before the sale or transfer of firearms between people who are not licensed as firearms dealers. Failure to do so would be punishable by law.