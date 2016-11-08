News / World

'Meanwhile in Canada' fills social media with hilarious GIFs

We might not be voting, but let’s be honest, we’re all watching the U.S. Presidential Election. And Twitter knows it.

We might not be voting, but let’s be honest, we’re all watching the U.S. Presidential Election.

And Twitter knows it.

Just as the polls closed Tuesday night, #MeanwhileinCanada was the meme du jour for Twitter.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular