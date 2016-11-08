Orlando to buy Pulse nightclub, turn it into memorial

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando, Florida, has announced plans to purchase the Pulse nightclub and eventually convert the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history into a memorial.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer told the Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2eHO6t6 ) on Monday that the city has reached a deal to buy the gay nightclub for $2.25 million.

Dyer says the site should probably remain as-is for the next 12 to 18 months, as it has become a gathering place for mourners.

He says the city will reach out to the community for advice on how plans for the memorial should proceed.

The purchase price is $600,000 more than its appraised value.

The June 12 attack left 49 people dead and 53 wounded. Gunman Omar Mateen was killed by SWAT team members.

