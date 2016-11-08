Paris mayor inaugurates new reception centre for migrants
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has inaugurated a new migrant reception
Earlier this month, French authorities cleared a makeshift camp near the Stalingrad metro station where more than 3,000 people camped in tents. The operation followed the relocation of nearly 7,000 people from a camp in Calais on the French side of the English Channel which was called "the jungle" by migrants.
