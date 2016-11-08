Puerto Rico governor race may boost US statehood bid

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Residents of Puerto Rico are American citizens, but they can't vote in the U.S. presidential election, a fact that the leading candidate for governor wants to change.

Polls ahead of Tuesday's vote showed Ricardo Rossello of the pro-statehood party leading a field of six. Rossello is a scientist and the son of a former governor who also sought to make Puerto Rico the 51st state.

The younger Rossello argues that the fact that island residents are ineligible to vote for president deprives 3.5 million people of their full rights. He says it would boost an economy mired in recession. Leading opponent David Bernier opposes statehood. He has struggled amid public anger over the economy and a corruption scandal in his party.