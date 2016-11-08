News / World

Steady crowds mark Election Day at Susan B. Anthony's grave

The potential election of America's first female president has drawn hundreds to pioneering feminist's tombstone.

Rochester's Mt. Hope Cemetery will extend its hours on Election Day to give people more time to visit the grave of suffragist leader Susan B. Anthony. The potential election of Hillary Clinton as America's first female president has drawn a steady crowd to the grave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some voters are going from the polls to the cemetery in upstate New York to pay respects to women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony.

Video from WHAM-TV shows a steady stream of people at Rochester's Mount Hope cemetery decorating Anthony's grave with "I Voted" stickers and American flags. Some are leaving yellow roses, which was a symbol of the women's suffrage movement.

Among the visitors was Nora Rubel, the director of the Susan B. Anthony Institute at the University of Rochester. She tells the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle that she went to the polls and the grave with her two daughters in order to share the experience.

The cemetery extended its visiting hours to 9 p.m. Tuesday to allow for more visitors on the first presidential election to feature a woman as a major-party nominee.

