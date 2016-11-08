The Latest: Central European ministers discuss migrants
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PARIS — The Latest on the influx of migrants into Europe (all times local):
4:25 p.m.
Central European countries have asked Balkan nations to be partners with them on how to handle the continent's migration crisis.
The
As this is not just an EU problem, Bosnia, Serbia, Macedonia and Montenegro should be included into future plans on how to protect the continent's borders, according to Austrian
Czech
___
11:15 a.m.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has inaugurated a new migrant reception
The
More than 18,000 migrants have been removed from Paris streets and parks and given shelter since June 2015.
Earlier this month, French authorities cleared a makeshift camp near the Stalingrad metro station where more than 3,000 people camped in tents. The operation followed the relocation of nearly 7,000 people from a camp in Calais on the French side of the English Channel which was called "the jungle" by migrants.
___
10:30 a.m.
Hungary's prime minister has failed in his attempt to push through
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party failed to secure any opposition support and fell two votes short of the two-thirds majority necessary in Tuesday's vote.
Orban proposed the changes after an Oct. 2 referendum in which over 98
Analyst Zoltan Cegledi said Orban's failure was a "defeat of power politics ... which puts Orban in the difficult position of having to explain why he isn't capable of achieving anything."