The Latest: Election Day polls are opening in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Latest on Election Day in North Dakota (all times local):

7 a.m.

Polls are opening across North Dakota and Election Day voting is getting underway.

Polling sites can open at 7 a.m. under state law, and stay open until 9 p.m.

Voters are greeted by some balmy late-fall weather. The National Weather Service forecast calls for high temperatures across the state in the 50s and 60s, with no rain.

Voters will choose North Dakota's next governor and decide ballot measures that would legalize medical marijuana, raise the tax on tobacco products and guarantee certain rights to crime victims.

00:05 a.m.

The most suspenseful races on the North Dakota ballot aren't at the top.

Voters will choose their next governor and have their say in the presidential race, but Republicans Doug Burgum and Donald Trump are seen as heavy favourites . It's a handful of ballot questions that offer the most intrigue Tuesday.

One asks voters whether they'd like to legalize medical marijuana — giving people the right to buy from state-regulated dispensaries when a doctor prescribes it.

Another would raise the tobacco tax in a big way, although it would be the first time in nearly a quarter century. The money would go to public health funds, including one for veterans.