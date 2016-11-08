The Latest: Clinton with strong support in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Latest on elections in Washington state (all times local):

9:55 p.m.

Republican Dan Newhouse has won his re-election bid in Washington's 4th Congressional District.

Newhouse defeated fellow Republican Clint Didier, who he also beat in 2014 when he was first elected to the U.S. House.

Didier is a former NFL player and tea party favourite . Newhouse is a more mainstream conservative.

The 4th Congressional District covers Yakima, the Tri-Cities, Moses Lake and much of the central portion of the state.

9:49 p.m.

Democrat Hillary Clinton found broad support across most demographic groups in her bid for Washington state's 12 electoral votes.

Preliminary exit poll results conducted for The Associated Press and television networks by Edison Research showed the presidential candidate carried white and nonwhite voters, women, young and old, and those in cities and suburbs and across most income brackets.

Her Republican opponent Donald Trump carved out support in Eastern Washington.

This includes preliminary results from a survey of 1,069 voters who voted early or absentee and were interviewed by landline or cellular telephone from Oct. 29 through Nov. 4. Results for the full sample were subject to sampling error of plus or minus 3 percentage points; it is higher for subgroups.

9:45 p.m.

Washington voters have rejected that would impose the nation's first direct carbon tax on the burning of fossil fuels such as coal and gasoline.

Sponsors of Initiative 732 said residents have a moral responsibility to curb greenhouse gas emissions, and a carbon tax was the best way to do it. The tax encouraged businesses to conserve or switch to clean energy by making fossil fuels more expensive, and it makes the tax system fairer by using the revenues to reduce other taxes, they say.

Businesses said the tax would have driven up fuel and energy costs and put Washington companies at a competitive disadvantage.

Some major environmental and other groups — including those that backed Gov. Jay Inslee's proposal last year to cap emissions and make carbon polluters pay — opposed the initiative. They said it took the wrong approach.

9:39 p.m.

Voters in Washington approved a measure that could reduce gun violence by taking firearms away from people who are found by a judge to be a danger to themselves or others.

Initiative 1491 would allow families of people in crisis to ask a judge to issue an extreme-risk protection orders that would temporarily prevent their loved ones from having access to firearms.

9:28 p.m.

Voters in Washington state have approved an initiative that would raise the statewide minimum wage.

Initiative 1433 would raise the hourly wage by roughly $4 over three years, to $13.50.The measure also would require employers to provide paid sick leave — at least one hour for every 40 worked — that could be used to care for family members or as "safe leave" for those who miss work because of domestic violence.

Washington's current minimum age is $9.47 an hour. The federal minimum wage is $7.25.

Supporters of I-1433 said giving low-wage workers hundreds in extra monthly pay will boost the state's economy. Opponents of the measure said raising the wage by nearly half could cost jobs and force businesses to close.

____ 9:17 p.m.

In Washington's liberal 7th Congressional District, Pramila Jayapal defeated Pramila Jayapal to succeed retiring Democratic Rep. Jim McDermott.

Both Jayapal and Walkinshaw are state lawmakers and Democrats.

The 7th District includes most of Seattle.

9:10 p.m.

Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee has defeated Republican challenger Bill Bryant to win re-election.

Inslee was leading in early vote returns Tuesday. Inslee, a former long-time congressman, touted his environmental record throughout the campaign. He said the state is requiring the biggest polluters to reduce emissions and is promoting alternative energy.

Bryant, a former Seattle Port commissioner, sharply criticized Inslee in the months leading up to the November election. He said Inslee had mismanaged state departments, especially the state's mental health system. He also said Inslee had failed to come up with a plan to fund K-12 education, as mandated by the state Supreme Court.

The state Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that the way Washington pays for education is unconstitutional, in part because of an overreliance on local dollars to pay expenses that should be covered by the state budget. The court gave the Legislature until 2018 to fix the problem

9:05 p.m.

Voters have returned Democratic U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen to Congress.

Larsen defeated Republican Marc Hennemann to represent the 2nd Congressional District.

The 2nd District spans the northern part of western Washington from north King County to just north of Bellingham, and includes the San Juan Islands. Larsen has represented the district since 2001.

8:42 p.m.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Denny Heck has been re-elected to the U.S. House.

Heck defeated Republican Jim Postman in the 10th Congressional District race.

The 10th District is the state's newest, created during redistricting in 2012. It encompasses most of Thurston County and part of Pierce County.

Heck was first elected in 2012.

8:40 p.m.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers has won her re-election bid in eastern Washington's large 5th Congressional District.

The Republican incumbent defeated Democratic challenger Joseph Pakootas.

The 5th District stretches from Walla Walla in the southeastern portion of the state to the Canadian border.

McMorris Rodgers, who has represented the district since 2005, is the fourth highest-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives.

8:39 p.m.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer has won his re-election bid in Washington state's 6th Congressional District.

Kilmer defeated Republican challenger Todd Bloom.

The 6th District includes Tacoma, much of the Kitsap Peninsula and the Olympic Peninsula. Kilmer succeeded retiring longtime congressman Norm Dicks in 2012.

8:36 p.m.

Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler has won re-election in Washington state's 3rd Congressional District.

Herrera Beutler defeated Democratic challenger Jim Moeller, a long-time state representative.

Washington's 3rd Congressional District spans southwest Washington from north of Centralia to the Columbia River, including the city of Vancouver. The district includes all or parts of Thurston, Lewis, Pacific, Wahkiakum, Cowlitz, Clark, Skamania and Klickitat counties.

Herrera Beutler was first elected in 2010.

8:33 p.m.

Hillary Clinton has won Washington state.

The Democratic presidential candidate defeated Republican nominee Donald Trump. Washington state has 12 electoral votes and has not gone for a Republican presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan in 1984.

Trump took two trips to Washington state during the election cycle. Clinton also visited the state.

Several high-profile Washington state Republicans disavowed Trump during the campaign for his controversial remarks, including GOP Senate candidate Chris Chris Vance, gubernatorial candidate Bill Bryant and Rep. Dave Reichert

8:01 p.m.

Sen. Patty Murray was elected to a fifth term in the U.S. Senate, making the Democrat one of the longest-serving senators in Washington history.

Murray defeated Republican Chris Vance, who was seeking to become the first Republican elected to the Senate from the state since 1994.

Vance, the former Washington Republican Party chairman, had hoped his message of fiscal discipline and social moderation would resonate with state voters long turned off by the GOP.

Murray, first elected in 1992, dismissed Vance's criticism that she is responsible for congressional gridlock and the failure to address deficit spending and shore up Social Security and Medicare. During the campaign she pointed to her work with Republicans on the budget and education as examples of how she can accomplish things in a tough environment.

10:01 a.m.

State officials expect more than 80 per cent of Washington voters to return their ballots for Tuesday's election.

As of Monday evening, the secretary of state's office reported that more than 2 million ballots had already been received. The number of registered voters is more than 4.2 million.