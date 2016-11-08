The Latest: Ex-pitcher could throw curve in governor's race

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Latest on the Vermont election (all times local):

8 a.m.

The candidate of the tiny Liberty Union party isn't expected to win this year's election for governor of Vermont. But that candidate, former Boston Red Sox and Montreal Expos pitcher Bill Lee, still could throw a curveball.

If Lee gets enough votes to deny either Republican Phil Scott or Democrat Sue Minter a majority, the Legislature would decide the outcome in January. The race between Minter and Scott is widely expected to be close.

Outgoing Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin won two of this three two-year terms in office only when lawmakers decided the outcome on their return in January. In 2010, Lt. Gov. Brian Dubie conceded to Shumlin after the Democrat narrowly won a plurality of the vote. In 2014, Republican Scott Milne would not concede until lawmakers voted.

____

1:06 a.m.

With a good weather forecast and voter registration at an all-time high, Secretary of State Jim Condos says Vermonters could set a new record for turnout this Election Day.

More than 470,000 were registered to vote as of Friday, up from fewer than 454,000 in 2008. That was the year of President Barack Obama's first election to the White House and of Vermont's previous high water mark for turnout, 71.9 per cent .