The Latest: Election Day polls are opening in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Latest on Election Day in Minnesota. (all times local):

7 a.m.

Polls are opening across Minnesota and Election Day voting is getting underway.

The weather shouldn't be a problem. The National Weather Service forecast calls for sunny skies and high temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Many people have already cast their votes. More than 15 per cent of the state's registered voters had voted before Tuesday.

There's a high-stakes fight for control of the Minnesota Legislature to be decided. Also, congressional races around the Twin Cities suburbs and in northeastern Minnesota have yielded millions of dollars in attack ads.

Also on the ballot is a constitutional amendment that would create an independent panel to set lawmaker pay.

___

6:30 a.m.

Polls are about to open in Minnesota, but hundreds of thousands of people have already taken care of the business of voting.

Many of them waited a long time to do it, too. On Monday, Art Meadowcroft and his sister took sandwiches with them to nibble while they waited to vote in the western Minneapolis suburb of Plymouth.

The 62-year-old independent voted for Donald Trump because he said he admired his business successes — including after some failures. Meadowcroft said Trump has "question marks" but not "when it comes down to what is in his heart and what he wants for the country."

Taryn Kelzer, 41, of Minnetonka, is a Democrat who was voting for Clinton because she sees her as well-qualified. Kelzer says she thinks Trump's beliefs "are kind of anti-civil rights."

___

00:15 a.m.

There's little doubt of the outcome in Minnesota's presidential race, but that doesn't mean there's not drama on Election Day.

The high-stakes fight for control of the Legislature can be seen in races scattered across the state. Also, congressional races around the Twin Cities suburbs and in northeastern Minnesota have yielded millions of dollars in attack ads.

Democratic presidential candidates have won Minnesota since 1972 and President Richard Nixon's re-election sweep. Neither Hillary Clinton nor Donald Trump has expended much energy in Minnesota.