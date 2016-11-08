The Latest: Late start at a Flathead County precinct

HELENA, Mont. — The Latest on Election Day in Montana (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

Voting got off to a bit of a late start at one Flathead County precinct because the wrong registration book was printed out.

Emily Dean, spokeswoman for the Secretary of State's office, says poll workers discovered the mistake right away and would have the updated registration book to the Precinct 5 polling place as soon as possible.

Voters sign the registration book before getting their ballots.

Dean said she had not heard of any other voting delays in the state.

9:30 p.m. Thursday

Montana voters head to the polls to choose their next president, governor, U.S. House representative and a range of down-ticket races.

Most polling stations across the state open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. They close at 8 p.m.

Even before the first poll opens, many Montana voters will have cast their absentee ballots. The Secretary of State's office says more than 279,000 absentee ballots had been received as of Monday morning.

There are more than 684,000 registered voters in the state.