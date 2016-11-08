The Latest: Steady traffic at New Hampshire polls

The Latest on Election Day in New Hampshire (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Voter turnout is strong at a number of New Hampshire's polls this Election Day.

Lines are well out into the parking lots at some places. In Dover, Foster's Daily Democrat reports there more than 200 people in line just before 8:30 a.m. at one ward. Rather than force people stand outside in the cold Tuesday, election officials let voters in and channeled them into a corridor in the building as they waited to vote.

Cars were crammed into other neighbourhoods surrounding the polls.

7:45 a.m.

Lines are long on a frosty morning as voters crowd the polls in New Hampshire to cast their Election Day votes.

Gov. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat challenging Republican incumbent Kelly Ayotte for the U.S. Senate, cast her vote early Tuesday, as did Republican gubernatorial candidate Chris Sununu. He's facing Democratic challenger Colin Van Ostern.

In the 1st Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Frank Guinta is running for re-election against Democrat Carol Shea-Porter, who is hoping to win back her seat. Independent candidate Shawn O'Connor is also running.

In the 2nd Congressional District, Democratic congresswoman Annie Kuster faces Republican challenger Jim Lawrence.