The Latest: Many Michigan voter lines long, but mood light

DEARBORN, Mich. — The Latest on Election Day 2016 in Michigan (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

The early morning voter line was long but the mood was light at DuVall Elementary School in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn. A diverse queue chatted, sipped coffee and snacked on sweets they bought from a student bake sale.

Kelly Jabbusch said she arrived about 10 minutes after the polls opened on Tuesday and was voter 67, waiting about 40 minutes to cast her ballot. The 38-year-old math professor at University of Michigan-Dearborn voted for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton because she agrees with her policies.

Thirty-four-year-old Amina Abboushi arrived a little later to join a slightly shorter but still lengthy line. The mortgage company worker says she voted for Green Party candidate Jill Stein because Clinton and Republican Donald Trump "are embarrassing."

Long morning lines have been common at polling places across southeastern Michigan.

___

9 a.m.

Many Michigan voters avoided lines at the polls on Election Day by casting absentee ballots.

Helen Kammeraad has known she would vote for Republican Donald Trump since the day he announced his candidacy nearly 17 months ago.

The 62-year-old retiree from Holland, Michigan, returned her absentee ballot two weeks before Election Day. She later attended separate rallies held by Trump and vice-presidential candidate Mike Pence.

For Michigan paramedic Bryan Carter, an independent with Libertarian leanings, his vote for president boiled down to the "lesser of two evils."

The 27-year-old from Lansing cast an absentee ballot for Democrat Hillary Clinton in person six days before the election, despite not liking her and finding himself in agreement when co-workers criticized her private email server and her handling of the attacks in Benghazi, Libya.

___

7:05 a.m.

Polls are opening across Michigan as voters cast ballots in national, state and local contests.

Michigan was a battleground until the very end for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican rival Donald Trump, who both campaigned in the traditionally "blue" presidential state in the final hours of their punishing 2016 race.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to: 8 p.m. local time.

The election also will cap two close U.S. House races at opposite ends of the state and a closely watched battle for control of one-half of the GOP-led Legislature — the outcome of which will influence Republican Gov. Rick Snyder's governing agenda in his last two years in office.

___

1:40 a.m.

Donald Trump has a final message to his supporters in the election's waning hours: "We have to win."

The GOP nominee tells his final rally crowd in Grand Rapids, Michigan that: "If we don't win, this will be the single greatest waste of time, energy and money in my life."

Trump's final event at a local convention centre was surprisingly staid, with none of the theatrics of an earlier rally in a packed arena in New Hampshire.

As he spoke, dozens of people streamed toward the exit, forming a procession in front of an area where reporters were stationed.

Some said they were trying to get closer to the door. But most said they were leaving because they were tired, wanted to beat traffic or had heard enough.

Trump says now that he's finished his campaign, his "new adventure" will be "making America great again."

___

1 a.m.

The race for president, 14 U.S. House seats, two Michigan Supreme Court justice posts and control of the 110-member Michigan House are at stake in the election.

The spotlight Tuesday is on the presidential race between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump. Both candidates and their surrogates have campaigned for the state's 16 electoral votes.

Among the most competitive U.S. House contests is the 1st Congressional District in northern Michigan, where Democrats think they can take back the seat that is open due to Rep. Dan Benishek's retirement. Former Michigan Democratic Party chairman Lon Johnson faces Republican Jack Bergman, a retired Marine Corps lieutenant general and airline pilot.

Democrats hope to cut into the Republicans' 62-45 edge in the statehouse, where there are also three vacancies.

___

12:55 a.m.

Donald Trump is channeling Hollywood as he kicks off the final rally of his unconventional presidential campaign.

"Today is our Independence Day," Trump declares at a rally in Grand, Rapids Michigan in the early hours Tuesday. He says, "Today the American working class is going to strike back."

Trump had been expected to hold his last rally in New Hampshire — but added one last event to his calendar as his team made an 11th-hour push into traditionally Democratic states.