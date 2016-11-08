The Latest: Murkowski challengers find support

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on Alaska's U.S. Senate race (all times local):

4:37 p.m.

Cora Malone, an undeclared voter from Anchorage, cast her ballot for libertarian Joe Miller in the U.S. Senate race, only to regret it soon after.

The Anchorage resident said she didn't have a chance to read up on the race, and "just pulled a name out of the hat," settling on Miller because his name was familiar. Then a friend chastised her, saying Miller was "not a nice guy" and was "worse than Trump."

The 42-year-old Malone recalled saying, "Oh, oh, I really did mess up, didn't I?"

Kacey Bond, a 34-year-old independent Anchorage voter, cast his ballot for Miller with no regrets.

Bond, an oil company health and safety adviser, saying his ideologies are a lot more aligned with Miller's than any of the other candidates.

He said Murkowski represents the "ebb and flow of Washington politics" while he views Miller as a dynamic candidate who would do a good job if his late entry in the race doesn't hurt his chances.

___

1:20 p.m.

Voters across Alaska are casting ballots in the U.S. Senate race, where incumbent Lisa Murkowski is touting her seniority, but two voters in a south Anchorage election precinct are looking for change.

Christine Shaw, voting at Rabbit Creek Elementary School, says she has always voted for Murkowski but is choosing another candidate this year.

Shaw says she likes the incumbent but believes change is needed.

Shaw voted for Ray Metcalfe, who won the nomination in the Democratic primary. Shaw acknowledges she knows nothing about Metcalfe but says there needs to be a change.

Jeanette O'Brien voted for Joe Miller, who's running as a Libertarian.

O'Brien says she likes Miller's position on keeping out people in the country illegally. O'Brien says they take jobs from Americans.

She also likes Miller's position on protecting unborn children. O'Brien says she's a Christian and loves children from the time they're conceived.

___

12:01 a.m.

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski faces a crowded field in her bid for re-election including the man who beat her in the Republican primary six years ago and an independent who has garnered support from within the Alaska Democratic party.

Murkowski's last two Senate races were nail-biters. In 2010, for example, she lost the GOP primary to Joe Miller but won the general election with a write-in campaign.

While this election has lacked the drama of 2010, it has had its surprises, including Miller's late entrance into the race as a Libertarian. Several Republicans quit leadership posts in their party to publicly back his run.