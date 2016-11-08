The Latest: Some 6.5 million voted early in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Latest on Election Day as voters head to the polls in Florida (all times local):

8:25 a.m.

More than half of Florida's active registered voters have already cast ballots ahead of Election Day.

Numbers released by the state Division of Elections early Tuesday show that 6.51 million voters have either voted early or voted by mail. There are nearly 12.9 million active registered voters.

Early voting wrapped up over the weekend, but election supervisors can continue to accept mailed in ballots until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The new numbers show Democrats have built up a more than 90,000 vote lead over Republicans. So far 2.59 million Democrats have voted compared to 2.5 million Republicans.

More than 1.25 million voters registered with no party affiliation have also voted.

Florida could surpass its overall vote total from 2012. During that presidential election more than 8.5 million people voted.

8 a.m.

In Gainesville, three University of Florida students were among the millions of the state's voters who voted early.

Two of them — 21-year-olds Austin Young and TJ Pyche — cast ballots for Democrat Hillary Clinton. In fact, Pyche says he was a registered Republican who changed his party affiliation to no party after John Kasich lost to Donald Trump. The third, 22-year-old Michael Beato, declined to say who he voted for. But he was a Jeb Bush supporter in the presidential primaries.

All three say they are glad to see the divisive campaign coming to an end, and hope the country can start to heal after Election Day, no matter who becomes president.

Down ballot, all three voted against Amendment 1, which could allow power companies to impose fees on customers who install solar panels.

Young and Pyche also voted in favour of a Amendment 2, which would legalize medical marijuana.

7:15 a.m.

Polls are open in Florida, where roughly half of the state's active voters have already cast their ballots.

Florida, with its 29 electoral votes, could easily tip the presidential election. Both Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump have crisscrossed Florida in the days leading up to Election Day.

Marcy Osier who moved from Georgia to St. Petersburg in October was among those casting early voters in Florida. The 63-year-old retired tax accountant says she's "nervous" about the election because "there are too many undecideds out there."

Osier says she voted for Clinton, adding that she's always been a fan. She's mainly concerned about the economy, the middle class and education. She says she voted a straight Democratic ticking, including for U.S. Senate candidate Patrick Murphy. Though she says she knew little about Murphy, she "had no trouble voting for him."

3:19 a.m.

Florida voters are deciding whether Republican Sen. Marco Rubio deserves a second term. The election in Florida also will send at least eight new members to Congress, play a critical role in the presidential race and decide whether to broaden access to medical marijuana.

Rubio is being challenged by Democratic U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy. The second-term congressmen has repeatedly attacked Rubio for missing votes while running for president and supporting presidential nominee Donald Trump.

The Senate race has been surprisingly close considering Rubio has a huge money and name recognition advantage. Republicans have criticized Murphy for embellishing his education and professional experience.