The Latest: Teachout, Faso fight for open upstate House seat

NEW YORK — The Latest on New Yorkers voting in state and federal elections (all times local):

6 p.m.

The New York gravestone of Susan B. Anthony is thickly encrusted with "I Voted" stickers on an Election Day that could put America's first female president in the White House.

A steady stream of people lined up at Rochester's Mount Hope cemetery starting before dawn to pay respects to the women's suffrage leader. Women left hundreds of voting stickers as tributes.

Democratic Mayor Lovely Warren is the city's first female mayor. She passed out replacement stickers with Anthony's image.

Nora Rubel is director of the Susan B. Anthony Institute at the University of Rochester. She tells the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle she went to the polls and the grave with her two daughters to share the experience.

The cemetery extended its visiting hours to 9 p.m. Tuesday to accommodate crowds that grew into the thousands by afternoon.

___

5:30 p.m.

Progressive champion Zephyr Teachout and fiscal conservative John Faso are in a fierce fight for an open upstate New York House seat.

The race in a swing district now held by retiring Republican Rep. Chris Gibson is a marquee matchup as the Democrats hope to cut into or possibly erase Republicans' 247-188 majority in elections on Tuesday. The district includes blue-collar Hudson River cities, liberal pockets like Woodstock and farm towns.

The two former candidates for governor are running for one of four open seats in New York. Several other races look competitive.

The retirement of Republican Rep. Richard Hanna set up a three-way race for an open seat in central New York. There are two open seats downstate.

___

5 p.m.

New York voters won't just be selecting their choice for president this Election Day, they'll also be deciding which political party will control the state Senate.

Republicans currently control the Senate. Democrats control the Assembly and hold the governor's office.

If Democrats succeed in winning a majority of the 63 Senate seats they'll control all of the state government. The outcome is likely to come down to a handful of competitive races on Long Island and in the Hudson Valley.

Democrats say a victory will make it easier for them to pass stricter campaign finance laws and government ethics reforms.

Republican Senate candidates say their party provides a good counter-balance and one-party rule would lead to higher taxes and a legislative bias favouring New York City.

___

4:45 p.m.

Three-term Democratic New York Sen. Charles Schumer faces a challenge from a little-known and poorly funded Republican New York City lawyer.

Schumer is in line to succeed retiring Nevada Sen. Harry Reid as leader of Senate Democrats next year. He's poised to become majority leader if he wins and the Democrats retake the Senate.

Schumer was first elected to Congress in 1980 and hasn't faced a serious challenge in the heavily Democratic state since defeating Republican incumbent Sen. Alfonse D'Amato in 1998.

On Tuesday he faces Wendy Long, who has linked herself to presidential candidate Donald Trump and his policy proposals in her second run for the Senate.