The Latest: Young wins 23rd term in US House

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on Alaska's U.S. House race (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

Alaska voters have re-elected Don Young a 23rd term in the U.S. House.

Young overcame a challenge from Democrat Steve Lindbeck, a former Anchorage newspaper editor and media executive.

Young touted his seniority in the House and has said the person to replace him should be young so they can build up the same tenure.

The 63-year-old Lindbeck had said Young's long service to the state should be appreciated, but it was time for new blood.

___

5:40 p.m.

Two East Anchorage voters have thrown their support behind the Democrat in the U.S. House race.

Steve Lindbeck is attempting to unseat U.S. Rep. Don Young, Young is the longest serving Republican in the House. He was first elected in 1973.

That longevity was not playing to Young's favour with these voters.

Crystal Tyone is a 34-year-old personal care giver who is Tlingit and Athabascan. She says she's just "tired of Don."

Tyone also says she cast her vote for Lindbeck because she's looking for something different from Young's negativity.

Chris Vance is a 58-year-old contract specialist for the U.S. Air Force also voted for Lindbeck, saying it's time for a change.

He says Young has "been in Washington forever, and he's got exactly no seniority."

___

1:45 p.m.

South Anchorage voter Jeanette O'Brien says she's been a Don Young supporter for more than 30 years and she doesn't intend to change this year.

The 72-year-old O'Brien says Young has never steered Alaskans wrong and he's been in office "forever" but that's just fine with her.

O'Brien spoke after voting at Rabbit Creek Elementary School. She says as far as she's concerned, the Republican incumbent can stay in office forever.

Young faces a challenge from Democrat Steve Lindbeck, who has the support of another voter at the same precinct, 48-year-old Christine Shaw.

Shaw says she absolutely did not vote for Young.

Shaw says Young has been in office too long, has made terrible decisions and does not show up for votes and other important House business.

___

12:01 a.m.

The longest-serving Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives wants more time in office.

Rep. Don Young is seeking his 23rd term in Tuesday's election. He first won the seat during a special election in 1973.

Young touts his seniority as a boon to Alaska, which has only the one House seat.

But Young's main challenger, Democrat Steve Lindbeck, questions the 83-year-old's effectiveness. Lindbeck counters that Young should have been able to do more for Alaska, especially because Republicans have controlled Congress much of the last two decades.

Young moved to Alaska in 1959 and was elected mayor of Fort Yukon in 1964.