The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
A
A
Share via Email
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending November 6, 2016:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Bad Moms
2. Star Trek Beyond
3. Sausage Party
4. Finding Dory
5. Nine Lives (2016)
6. Ghostbusters (2016)
7. The Infiltrator
8. Anthropoid
9. Nerve
10. The Legend of Tarzan (2016)
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. The Infiltrator
2. Sing Street
3. Captain Fantastic
4. Our Kind of Traitor
5. Blood Father
6. The Witch
7. Oasis: Supersonic
8. Tickled
9. In a Valley of Violence
10. Imperium
__
(copyright) 2016 Apple Inc.